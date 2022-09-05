Woman dead after car crash on Highway 401

A woman is dead after a car crash on Highway 401 near Neilson Road.

The Ontario Provincial Police says the collision happened around 7:50 a.m. on Monday and involved two vehicles.

A white sedan was heading eastbound in the collector's lane when it rear ended an SUV, crashed through a guardrail and went down an embankment before finally coming to a halt, said OPP Sgt. Tim Dunnah.

A woman whose age has not been released died as a result of the crash.

The collector lanes eastbound are closed between McCowan Road and Neilson Road, Dunnah said, and investigators are expected to be on scene for several hours to reconstruct the crash.