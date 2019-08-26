Skip to Main Content
Highway 401 eastbound express lanes closed after 3-vehicle collision

The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Leslie Street and a transport truck driver is facing charges following a three-car collision early Monday morning.

Tractor-trailer slammed into vehicles that had slowed due to earlier collision, police say

The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 were closed Monday morning due to a three-vehicle collision. (Sgt. Kerry Schmidt/Twitter)

The eastbound and westbound express lanes were closed shortly before 1 a.m. after a transport truck heading eastbound slammed into two other vehicles ahead that had slowed down due to an earlier collision, according to the OPP.

Shortly before 3 a.m., the westbound lanes reopened. The eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed into the morning rush hour as crews clean up the debris.

The transport truck driver has been charged with careless driving, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted early Monday.

