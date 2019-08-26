Highway 401 eastbound express lanes closed after 3-vehicle collision

The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Leslie Street and a transport truck driver is facing charges following a three-car collision early Monday morning.

The eastbound and westbound express lanes were closed shortly before 1 a.m. after a transport truck heading eastbound slammed into two other vehicles ahead that had slowed down due to an earlier collision, according to the OPP.

Shortly before 3 a.m., the westbound lanes reopened. The eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed into the morning rush hour as crews clean up the debris.

The transport truck driver has been charged with careless driving, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted early Monday.