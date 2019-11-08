Highway 401 crash sends woman to hospital

A woman has been rushed to hospital after a crash in the Weston Road area of Highway 401 Friday afternoon, according to the OPP.

Police say the driver was without vital signs when paramedics transported her to hospital. There is no word yet on any other injuries or whether other vehicles were involved in the crash.

All 401 eastbound collector lanes at Weston Road were closed following the crash but have since reopened.

The OPP's collision reconstruction team is investigating.