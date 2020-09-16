Woman, 87, dies a day after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

A Toronto woman, 87, has died a day after a crash involving five vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Monday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The crash on the 401 eastbound east of Dixie Road injured four people in all, two seriously, according to Sgt. Dan Hunter, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 5:40 p.m.

Hunter said a large commercial vehicle failed to slow down for stopped traffic and collided with other vehicles, causing a chain reaction. Nine people were involved in the crash in all.

The fatally injured woman died in hospital, he said. She was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when she was injured.

According to Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services on Monday night, firefighters had to pull three people out of their cars after they were trapped.

Peel paramedics took the two seriously injured people to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto.

Investigators said they are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information can call Mississauga's OPP detachment at (905) 858-8670.