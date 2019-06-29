Man charged with impaired driving in Highway 401 crash that critically hurt boy

A man has been charged with impaired driving after a boy, 12, was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Saturday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police say paramedics rushed the boy in life-threatening condition to Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children.

Six people in all were injured in the crash and taken to hospital, according to Jay Szymanski, superintendent of Peel Region Paramedic Services.

Emergency crews were called to the westbound and eastbound express lanes of Highway 401, east of Dixie Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m.

A police officer attends one vehicle damaged in the crash. (David Ritchie/CBC)

Const. Lauren Ball,of the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said a tractor trailer jackknifed in the westbound express lanes near Dixie Road. The vehicle struck the guardrail, smashing into the concrete median that separates the westbound and eastbound express lanes.

Pieces of the concrete median ended up in the eastbound express lanes. The debris led to a multi-vehicle crash in that area, Ball said. Up to five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Of the six people injured, two suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to trauma centres in Toronto, while three suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

Ball said police arrested the man at the scene. He has been charged with one count of impaired driving, but she declined to say which vehicle he was driving. His name and age have not been released.

The crash damaged the concrete centre median of Highway 401 that separates the westbound and eastbound express lanes. (David Ritchie/CBC)

The express lanes were closed in both directions for hours to allow police to investigate.

All westbound express lanes that were closed near Renforth Drive have been reopened.

Two eastbound express right lanes have been reopened, while two left eastbound express remain closed, Ball added. Collector lanes are open.