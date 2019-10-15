Skip to Main Content
Highway 401 eastbound closed in Mississauga after multi-vehicle crash causes injuries
A child is among those injured in a Highway 401 crash involving several vehicles in Mississauga on Monday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Seriously injured child is among those hurt, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that has caused injuries. A seriously injured child is among those hurt, the OPP says. (CBC)

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes approaching Winston Churchill, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's highway safety division.

Paramedics have taken the child to a trauma centre, Schmidt said.

Highway 401 eastbound is closed at Trafalgar Road as police investigate the crash.

 

