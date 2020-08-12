1 dead, Highway 401 express lanes closed in Scarborough after major crash

A man believed to be in his 20s is dead after a crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough that was reportedly caused by a flying wheel, paramedics say.

Police have closed the eastbound express lanes of the highway between Warden and Morningside avenues.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, paramedics say.

Police have not said when the lanes may reopen.

UPDATE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GTA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GTA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a>-EB: ALL EXPRESS LANES CLOSED east of Warden to Morningside due to a collision past McCowan + the LL is closed Hwy401-WB express west of Markham Rd.<br>Avoid it and plan alternate routes! <a href="https://t.co/5pTvjxMRph">pic.twitter.com/5pTvjxMRph</a> —@CBCTrafficTO

