1 dead, Highway 401 express lanes closed in Scarborough after major crash
Crash appears to have been caused by a flying wheel
A man believed to be in his 20s is dead after a crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough that was reportedly caused by a flying wheel, paramedics say.
Police have closed the eastbound express lanes of the highway between Warden and Morningside avenues.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, paramedics say.
Police have not said when the lanes may reopen.
UPDATE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GTA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GTA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a>-EB: ALL EXPRESS LANES CLOSED east of Warden to Morningside due to a collision past McCowan + the LL is closed Hwy401-WB express west of Markham Rd.<br>Avoid it and plan alternate routes! <a href="https://t.co/5pTvjxMRph">pic.twitter.com/5pTvjxMRph</a>—@CBCTrafficTO
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.