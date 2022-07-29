Man without vital signs following single-vehicle collision on Hwy 401 in Scarborough

A man has been rushed to hospital without vital signs following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police say.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision happened in the eastbound collectors between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road.

The injured man was the driver of the vehicle. It's not clear if he was the only occupant at the time of the collision.

"Right now, the collector lanes will be shut down for the investigation," Schmidt said.

The collision comes at a time when highways are expected to fill up quick, with some coming to the city for the Toronto Caribbean Carnival while others head out of the city for the long weekend.

The express lanes will remain open at this time and westbound lanes are unaffected, Schmidt said.

Motorists should expect delays in the area as police investigate.