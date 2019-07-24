Man suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash on Highway 401

The westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Victoria Park after a single-vehicle collision late Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area at 10:29 a.m., OPP Const. Lauren Ball told CBC Toronto.

The vehicle entered a ditch and struck a median, she said.

The adult male driver of the vehicle was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The OPP's collision reconstruction team is at the scene.

Meanwhile, the westbound collector lanes of the highway are closed at Victoria Park. The closure is expected to last well into the afternoon. The express lanes remain open.