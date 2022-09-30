Police looking for driver after fatal crash closes southbound Highway 400 in Vaughan

Provincial police are looking for a driver after a fatal collision early Friday that closed the southbound lanes of Highway 400.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 3 a.m. near the exit for Rutherford Road in Vaughan.

The driver of a red Volkswagen Jetta sedan slammed into the back of a minivan with four people travelling inside, according to police.

A female that was in the van was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other three were taken to hospital with injuries of varying degrees.

The driver of the Volkswagen was reportedly seen walking away from the crash and police are currently searching for that person.

The southbound lanes of Highway 400 at Rutherford Road are expected to be closed until about 9 a.m. for the police investigation.