Stretch of Highway 400 closed in both directions due to dozens of crashes

Ontario Provincial Police say they have closed a stretch of Highway 400 in both directions due to whiteout conditions that have caused dozens of crashes on Monday afternoon.

Highway 400 is closed from Highway 88 outside of Bradford, Ont., to Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ont.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the highway safety division of the Ontario Provincial Police, said police and paramedics are on the scene but there are no reports of serious injuries.

"We have multi-vehicles involved in collisions all throughout that region," Schmidt said on Twitter. "I'm estimating dozens of vehicles are involved in these collisions at this time."

The crashes happened in the highway's southbound lanes, which are now backed up with vehicles, he said. It's windy with blowing snow and there is zero visibility in places.

Police and tow trucks have begun to remove vehicles from the highway, he said.

People stuck on Highway 400 should stay in their vehicles because they become pedestrians on the highway if they step outside, he added.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Schmidt said vehicles will be forced off the highway before the closure.

"Give yourself lots of space. Don't get caught by surprise," Schmidt said.

"This is dangerous. It's very treacherous and very precarious for anyone to be out on the highway. Right now, stay home, or at least stay off the 400."