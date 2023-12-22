Woman in life-threatening condition after serious crash on Hwy. 10 in Caledon

A woman is in critical condition following a crash in Caledon Friday morning that also left two men with minor injuries, Peel paramedics say.

Just after 4 a.m., emergency crews were called to a crash involving a transport truck and an SUV in the area of Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road.

All three victims were transported to hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police say the highway is closed in both directions south of Inglewood between Olde Base Line Road/County Road 12 and King Street/County Road 9.

Friday's collision is the latest in Caledon this week.

Two people were killed after a crash between an SUV and a school bus on Tuesday, and another died after a two-vehicle collision early Wednesday morning.