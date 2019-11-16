Highrise in North York evacuated after 5-alarm fire tears through building, injuring 1

Toronto emergency crews evacuated an entire highrise building in North York early Saturday after a five-alarm fire tore through several floors and injured at least one person seriously.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says electricity to the building had to be disconnected and all tenants moved out for safety reasons.

The fire broke out at 235 Gosford Boulevard, near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West, at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

More to come.