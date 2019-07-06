Jennifer Wilton, a patient at the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), says her illness would never allow her to attend a famous music festival like Coachella. But on Friday night the teen got to enjoy 'Promchella,' — a recreation of Coachella.

"This is my third time coming to SickKids prom and every year it's the highlight of the summer," Wilton told CBC News on Friday.

The 18-year-old has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a genetic problem with her connective tissues, and an autoimmune disease that causes her to get tired easily.

"This year's prom was especially important to me because earlier this year I was in the hospital for two months and on a lot of steroids that really puffed out my face," said Wilton.

"I haven't felt like myself lately, but being here today and getting my hair and makeup done makes me feel a lot like myself than I have felt in months."

Jennifer Wilton, a patient at the hospital, said she's been looking forward to the event all year. (Garry Asselstine/CBC)

Wilton graduated high school this year and explained that attending the hospital's prom is a different experience for her since SickKids was a huge part of her life growing up.

"I started high school straight out of being admitted here and it's hard growing up sick because you miss out on a lot," she said.

"But I have friends here and I have learned a lot. I just had a different way of growing up."

The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) hosted their 11th After Hours Exclusive Teen Event on Friday. (Garry Asselstine/CBC)

The hospital space was transformed into a Californian desert with palm trees, tents and cacti. It also had a DJ and photo booth to give guests the ultimate prom experience.

Carolynn Darrell, supervisor of family spaces and special events at the hospital, said one of the reasons they started the event is to give kids 15 and older who missed their prom, a chance to experience the milestone.

"This is the type of thing that happens in schools and communities, so we try to bring that event here as well so that children going through medical illnesses or long-term disabilities don't miss out on important events," said Darrell.

'Closing a chapter'

Vanessa Williams is 18 and said this year's prom is more nostalgic for her since she and a lot of the attendees are graduating and moving to adult facilities.

"I'm finishing up high school and closing a chapter in my life so it's great being able to celebrate with all of the other patients," Williams told CBC News on Friday.

"It's like our final goodbye to the hospital that's been so great to all of us over the years."

Williams said she's been in and out of SickKids after being diagnosed at 13 with anxiety, PTSD and panic disorder, but explained SickKids helped her get to where she is today.

Vanessa Williams, a patient at SickKids, has attended the annual prom three years in a row. (Garry Asselstine/CBC)

Her mother, Jacqueline Williams, said due to her daughter's health issues she never imagined her being able to experience prom.

"To see her like this full of excitement and happy makes me forget all about her health issues in this moment," said Jacqueline Williams.