Winds sweep debris onto roads, bring wires down, but no one injured, Toronto police say

Toronto police say they have received reports of high winds blowing construction debris and bringing hydro wires down on Sunday, but no one has been reportedly injured.

About 400 customers were without power at the peak of the high winds, but as of 3:30 p.m., that number was down to less than 40 customers, Toronto Hydro said.

Police closed roads in two areas after wind caused debris from construction sites to fall on roadways, but the debris has been cleared and roadways reopened, according to Const. Laura Brabant, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Debris from a construction site was blown onto the road at Portland Street and Adelaide Street West and at Yonge Street and Asquith Street, north of Bloor Street. Traffic at those locations has resumed, she said.

"We did get quite a few calls about blowing debris from construction sites," Brabant said on Sunday.

"We had some wires down. We always tell people just to stay a good distance away from any live wires. And there was a report I did see of a tree that fell."

Brabant said police also received a report of one dangling traffic light at Don Mills Road West and Goodview Road.

No one, however, was injured in any of the incidents. Brabant said the calls seemed to have died down. Many were received around the noon hour.

Police are urging people to be careful if going outside and to call 311 for assistance if nobody is injured.

Toronto Hydro dealing with dozen 'high priority' events

According to Toronto Hydro's outage map, there have been scattered power outages reported in the city on Sunday.

Kate Womby Browne, spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, said its crews are dealing with about a dozen "high priority" events, which means such things as wires down or tree limbs on wires. Such events usually involve safety issues, she added.

But given the winds have been strong for hours, she said: "It's been not too bad of a day."

The reports come after Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the city, saying "very strong winds" were in store for Toronto on Sunday.

As of 4 p.m., Toronto was still under a wind warning, with strong southwesterly to westerly winds to continue on Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada said winds will gradually ease on Sunday evening.