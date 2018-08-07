Man charged after dramatic high-speed crash in North York

A man in his 20s has been charged after a dramatic high-speed crash in North York early Sunday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Bartor Road, near Highway 400 and Wilson Avenue, at 2:20 a.m., where they found a car with severe damage.

Police say the vehicle, which appears to be a white sports car, struck a pole and other objects before coming to a full stop.

WARNING: This video contains offensive language.

Video of the crash on social media shows two vehicles speeding down the road moments before the crash. After passing an oncoming car, one vehicle collides with a pole and spins out of control while producing a large number of sparks before coming to a stop.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has been charged with careless driving.

Toronto police's traffic services unit is investigating the collision, and police say the video is playing a key role in the investigation.

Police aren't able to confirm if the drivers were street racing or stunt driving.