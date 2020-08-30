OPP looking for witnesses after QEW 'high speed' crash totals a Honda CRV

The Ontario Provincial Police are asking witnesses to contact them following a crash on the QEW early Sunday morning that totalled a Honda CRV.

Police said the accident took place just after 1 a.m. Sunday when the driver of a Kia SUV, travelling at high speed on the Toronto-bound QEW near Hurontario St., collided with the Honda.

A photo OPP posted to Twitter shows a light-red vehicle nearly flattened. The driver of the Honda walked away with minor injuries and the driver of the Kia stayed on the scene, they said. The Kia SUV was "disabled" as a result of the crash, they said.

Charges are currently pending as the OPP searches for witnesses. Those with information are asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.