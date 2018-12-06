2 Toronto high schools on lockdown for reports of former student with a gun
No injuries reported as police search Western Technical-Commerical School and Ursula Franklin Academy
Two high schools in Toronto's High Park have been locked down for hours on Thursday following reports of a person with a gun, police say.
No injuries have been reported and no shots have been fired.
Officers have been searching Western Technical-Commerical School on Evelyn Crescent, in the area of Runnymede Road and Annette Street, after responding to a call around 10 a.m. from staff who said a student reported seeing a man with a gun.
Police believe the suspect is an 18-year-old former student of the school, said spokesperson Katrina Arrogante.
No injuries have been reported, but Western Technical-Commercial School, Ursula Franklin Academy and The Student School (which are in the same building) remain on lockdown.
Ryan Bird, spokesperson for Toronto District School Board, said three other schools — Runnymede Public School, Annette Street Public School and Humberside Collegiate Institute — are in hold and secure mode as a precaution, and school life continues as normal inside classrooms.
"We are treating it seriously," he told CBC Toronto.
