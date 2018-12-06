2 Toronto high schools on lockdown for reports of former student with a gun

Two high schools in Toronto's High Park have been locked down for hours on Thursday following reports of a person with a gun, police say.

No injuries have been reported and no shots have been fired.

Officers have been searching Western Technical-Commerical School on Evelyn Crescent, in the area of Runnymede Road and Annette Street, after responding to a call around 10 a.m. from staff who said a student reported seeing a man with a gun.

Police believe the suspect is an 18-year-old former student of the school, said spokesperson Katrina Arrogante.

No injuries have been reported, but Western Technical-Commercial School, Ursula Franklin Academy and The Student School (which are in the same building) remain on lockdown.

Ryan Bird, spokesperson for Toronto District School Board, said three other schools — Runnymede Public School, Annette Street Public School and Humberside Collegiate Institute — are in hold and secure mode as a precaution, and school life continues as normal inside classrooms.

"We are treating it seriously," he told CBC Toronto.