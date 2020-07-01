Skip to Main Content
Peel police charge teacher at Mississauga high school with sex assault, exploitation
Peel police say they have charged a Mississauga high school teacher with sexual assault and sexual exploitation after he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a female student.

The accused, 51, from Guelph, was arrested and charged on Tuesday

A teacher at a Mississauga high school, a 51-year-old man from Guelph, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation after he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old female student. (Peel Regional Police)

In a news release on Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said investigators from its special victims unit arrested the teacher, a 51-year-old man from Guelph, Ont. on Tuesday and charged him.

Police said their investigators recently received information that the teacher had a relationship with a 17-year-old female student over the course of several months beginning in June 2016.

The man was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court in Brampton on Tuesday.

Police did not name the school.

