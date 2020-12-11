4 people injured, 29 residents displaced, following 5-alarm fire at North York high-rise

Toronto fire crews say they have contained a five-alarm fire at a high-rise building in North York that left four people with serious injuries, including an elderly woman in critical condition Thursday night.

"As of this moment, there are no further individuals located in the building," Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop told reporters after crews completed their searches following the blaze.

Emergency crews were called to the Toronto Community Housing building at 6250 Bathurst St., near Steeles Avenue West, just after 8:30 p.m. for a fire on the fifth floor of a 14-storey high-rise residential building.

Jessop said that the woman was found on the fifth floor where firefighters performed CPR on her. She was later removed from the building and transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Jessop said another person was pulled from the building and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

"This is the challenge that high-rise fires pose for firefighters. …our firefighters are literally walking into a chimney," he said.

Two firefighters have been sent to hospital for significant heat exposure and smoke inhalation, but James Pasternak, who represents Ward 6, York Centre, said they're now in stable condition.

"They're doing OK. I understand they might be released, or already, so that's good news," he told CBC Toronto at the scene on Friday.

"Our firefighters are battling a 5-alarm fire at a TCHC building in North York tonight. Thank you to all our first responders - Toronto Fire, Toronto Medics & Toronto Police - who are working to help everyone affected by this terrible fire." —@JohnTory

More than 50 firefighters were at the scene. The fire was finally brought under control around 11 p.m.

29 tenants displaced

In an email sent to CBC Toronto Friday, the Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) said a total of 29 residents were displaced from their homes.

While most chose to stay with family or friends, TCHC said it made an offer to accommodate everyone affected. Those who needed assistance in finding shelter were put up at a local hotel overnight.

"Toronto Community Housing will ensure that all tenants displaced by the fire are safely accommodated until they are able to return to their homes," said Bruce Malloch, TCHC's director of strategic communications.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is currently investigating the blaze.

Malloch said the unit on the fifth floor where the fire occurred sustained major damage and is uninhabitable. As the investigation is ongoing, TCHC says it has been unable to access the fifth floor to determine the condition of other units.

Multiple TCHC staff were deployed Friday morning to support tenants, restore elevator service and hot water at the building, reset the fire panel and inspect the building's fire life safety systems.

Cleanup crews are also on scene.