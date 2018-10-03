High-ranking Canadian Forces soldier sentenced to 5 months in jail

A high-ranking soldier in Canada's military has been sentenced to five months in jail after he pleaded guilty to disgraceful conduct for voyeurism at a court martial on Tuesday.

Master Warrant Officer Mardie Reyes received his sentence on Wednesday, Lt. Nadine Abou Rjeily, a public affairs officer with the Canadian Armed Forces, confirmed to CBC Toronto.

He will serve his sentence in Edmonton, she said. His rank will also be reduced to sergeant.

Reyes, who was sergeant-major of the Denison Armoury and acted as a chief disciplinarian and counsellor to his subordinates, admitted to secretly recording bathroom video of female colleagues multiple times.

A courtroom packed with uniformed soldiers, Reyes's peers, heard Tuesday that he targeted a female subordinate whom he was mentoring.

The victims' identities are protected by a publication ban.

In a joint submission, both the prosecution and civilian defence lawyer requested five months' imprisonment and a reduced ranking.