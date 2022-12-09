Police identify woman killed in double stabbing at High Park subway station

Toronto police have identified a woman who died after Thursday's double stabbing at High Park subway station. A Toronto man is now facing two charges in connection with the attack, according to police.

Toronto woman Vanessa Kurpiewska, 31, died after she was stabbed on the eastbound subway platform shortly after 2 p.m., investigators say.

A 37-year-old woman, who was also injured in the attack, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released from hospital, police said in a news release Friday.

Police were called to the station for reports of a person allegedly assaulting and stabbing people. A man was arrested at the scene.

Police say Jia Jin, 52, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The accused and the victims did not know each other, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).