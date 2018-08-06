Man, 19, seriously injured in stabbing inside High Park, male suspect sought

A man, 19, is recovering in hospital after he was seriously injured in a stabbing inside High Park shortly after midnight on Monday.

Toronto police say they are looking for a male suspect who was accompanied by a woman and another man at the time of the stabbing.

The victim had been walking in the park with a friend when someone is believed to have shone a flashlight at him, according to Acting Staff Sgt. Ryan Yarde of Toronto police's 11 division.

The victim got into a verbal altercation with the two men and woman. He was punched, then stabbed in the abdomen.

Emergency crews gather at the scene of a stabbing in High Park early Monday. (Tony Smyth/CBC) Police believe the stabbing occurred near a rink in High Park but the exact scene has not yet been located because it was dark at the time, Yarde said.

When officers found the man, he was conscious and breathing.

"He is kind of out of it right now," Yarde said.

Police said they hope to speak to him later on Monday about the details of the stabbing. Police would also like to talk to the woman and man who were with the suspect.

Toronto paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

His current condition is not known, according to Sandra McLeod, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Police said in a tweet the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt with red shorts but no other details were available.

