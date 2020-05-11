Toronto reopens High Park after temporary closure during cherry blossom bloom

Toronto has reopened High Park after temporarily closing one of the city's busiest springtime tourist attractions.

High Park had been closed from April 30 to May 10 in an effort to prevent visitors from flocking to see the park's famous cherry blossoms.

Toronto has left its other parks open during the COVID-19 pandemic, though amenities such as playgrounds, off-leash dog parks and sports fields are closed.

Residents are advised to stick to trails, ravines and other green spaces while maintaining physical distancing when using city parks.

You can see the city's full list of park regulations on this page.

This weekend, Ontario Premier Doug Ford also announced that provincial parks will reopen starting Monday, though beaches, camping areas and playgrounds will remain closed.