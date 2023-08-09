Weekend car ban at High Park draws mixed reaction, protesters say green space now less accessible

About two dozen people gathered outside of High Park on Tuesday to protest a weekend car ban in the park that took effect on Saturday.

The demonstrators, organized by the group High Park Access for All, said they are concerned about vehicle restrictions implemented by the city because they believe the changes will prevent people with mobility challenges from accessing the park. They say TTC infrastructure is yet not in place locally to support such restrictions.

The protest is the second at the park in less than a week. It comes as the TTC is running a bus out of High Park station, the 203 High Park, that makes a loop through the park on weekends and holidays in the summer months. The station itself, however, is not accessible.

On its website, the TTC said it is planning to build elevators at High Park station, one to each subway platform, but the elevators will not likely be operating until late 2024. Until that time, the city says WheelsTrans vehicles are being allowed into the park seven days a week.

Penelope Colville, a resident who lives near the park and doesn't own a car, said the weekend car ban is unreasonable. Dog owners need to get to the dog park, parents needs to bring their children and equipment to the sports facilities —including a hockey rink, baseball diamonds and soccer fields — and restaurant-goers need to get to Grenadier Cafe, she said.

"It's not like we live in a country where we have bicycle rickshaws at the gates that are willing to take people into the park in some environmentally friendly way," she said.

Ness Ariganello, a resident who has lived across the street from the park for 47 years, says: 'It creates a mess for the local people.' (CBC)

Ness Ariganello, a resident who has lived across the street from the park for 47 years, said the weekend car ban has made it difficult for him to park his own vehicle on the street because there are no parking spaces left.

"It creates a mess for the local people. There's no parking anywhere and it's simply stress that we don't want to deal with on a weekly basis," he said. 'It doesn't make sense to eliminate cars at this time."

Sharon Handley, another resident, said eliminating cars on weekends in High Park means older people with mobility issues cannot use the park easily and comfortably. She said the city should put in speed bumps instead to slow down motorists and some cyclists who race through the park.

"A lot of people my age cannot walk from whatever street is closest into the park to enjoy it," she said. "They need this access. Taking the TTC, if you have a walker or cane, it's not practical. People aren't going to do it."

'Change is hard,' says city councillor

Gord Perks, who represents Ward 4, Parkdale-High Park, the transition may be "awkward" but the end result will be better access for people with mobility issues. He said it's important to realize that High Park is no longer a "drive-through amenity" but a destination that people will arrive at using some kind of public service.

"Change is hard. People are used to using the park in a certain way. But as the population of Toronto grows and the number of people using the park grows, we have to look at changes like the ones we are putting in place, so that everyone can enjoy the park," he said.

Perks said the next step is to have some kind of independent transportation service, perhaps run by the TTC or a private operator, that will run during the park's opening hours.

Gord Perks, who represents Ward 4, Parkdale-High Park, says changes are needed as the population of Toronto grows. (Lauren Pelley/CBC)

David Shellnutt, managing partner of The Biking Lawyer LLP, said he is grateful for the city's weekend car ban, but he believes it doesn't go far enough.

"The entire park should be car-free. There is no reason why a world class city like Toronto cannot have one place where motor vehicles are not allowed to run rampant and where the car is not king," he said.

The changes to the park are part of the city's High Park Movement Strategy, which was approved by council in May. The strategy is being implemented in phases.

As of Saturday, cars are not allowed on weekends and more than half of the park's 560 parking spaces have been eliminated. The West Road and a portion of Colborne Lodge Drive will be car-free at all times. The main entrance for vehicles will be at Parkside Drive and High Park Boulevard.

At the first protest last Wednesday, tensions ran high as hundreds of people gathered at the Bloor Street West entrance of High Park to voice their disapproval with the city's plans to restrict cars in the park. Things got heated when a counter protest took place.

Video showed a city employee appearing to drive his vehicle into a female protester. The city said in an email on Tuesday that is investigating and the employee is on leave.