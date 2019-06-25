Skip to Main Content
Man in custody after report of person with handgun closes High Park
A man is in custody and High Park has reopened after reports a person was in the area carrying a handgun.

Man was spotted near Colborne Lodge before running into a wooded area, police said

CBC News ·
Police rushed to High Park Tuesday afternoon after reports emerged of a man with a gun near Colborne Lodge. (Rumneek Johal/CBC)

Police could not immediately confirm whether the man they have in custody was actually carrying a firearm.

Toronto police evacuated High Park around 4 p.m. Tuesday amid reports that a man with a gun was in a wooded area near Colborne Lodge, said Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

Officers at the scene spotted a man with what appeared to be a black handgun, but before they could confirm this he fled into a wooded area.

Although police have yet to determine whether there was a firearm and if it was real, they treated the situation as if it was, Douglas-Cook said.

