Man in custody after report of person with handgun closes High Park

A man is in custody and High Park has reopened after reports a person was in the area carrying a handgun.

Police could not immediately confirm whether the man they have in custody was actually carrying a firearm.

Toronto police evacuated High Park around 4 p.m. Tuesday amid reports that a man with a gun was in a wooded area near Colborne Lodge, said Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

Officers at the scene spotted a man with what appeared to be a black handgun, but before they could confirm this he fled into a wooded area.

Although police have yet to determine whether there was a firearm and if it was real, they treated the situation as if it was, Douglas-Cook said.