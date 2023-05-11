City council votes to keep High Park closed to cars on weekends

Toronto city councillors voted Thursday to keep High Park closed to cars on weekends and statutory holidays while positioning full road closures at all times as the long-term goal for the park.

The vote on the motion, which included both decisions, passed 18-7. It came after a heated debate between councillors who said keeping cars out of the park would make it safer for users, as well as others who criticized the decision as making the park less accessible to parents with children, seniors and people with disabilities.

Before full road closures can happen, city staff said a plan for accessible, affordable shuttles in the park needs to be determined, as well as a gating plan to make sure the park can stay open to emergency vehicles.

More to come.