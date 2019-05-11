High Park's cherry blossoms bring beautiful colours to a dreary spring
Saturday finally saw some much-welcomed sunshine bath the city and residents came out in droves to check out the blossoms.
Thousands of cherry trees are in bloom throughout the city
Toronto's cherry trees are blossoming, drawing big crowds to green spaces throughout the city.
And there's no more popular place to see the beautiful flowers than High Park.
The west-end park is home to hundreds of cherry trees, many of which were planted 60 years ago after the Japanese ambassador presented 2,000 of the trees to Toronto on behalf of the people of Tokyo.
After a rainy, cold spring, Saturday finally saw some much-welcomed sunshine bathe the city. Residents came out in droves to check out the blossoms.
CBC Toronto visual journalist James Morrison-Collalto was on hand to capture some of the beauty.
