Here's what you need to know about road closures and festivals this weekend

Toronto residents can expect subway and road closures this weekend due to several festivals and lots of construction in the city.

Here's what you need to know.

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on July 14 and 15 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Shuttle buses will run frequently along Yonge Street, stopping outside each station along the route. Customers can use the 97 Yonge bus, in addition to the University side of Line 1 as alternatives during the closure.

Customers paying with a PRESTO card during this weekend's subway closure should tap their card only at the start of their trip. Anyone transferring from the subway to a shuttle bus or from a shuttle bus to the subway should not tap their PRESTO card again.

Plenty of festivals lined up for the weekend

On Saturday, The International Society for Krishna Consciousness will hold its 46th annual religious and cultural parade.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Asquith Avenue at Yonge Street and will go southbound on Yonge Street to Queens Quay, eastbound to Lower Sherbourne Street and northbound into Sherbourne Common.

​Bloor Street between Jane Street and Runnymede Road will be also closed in both directions on Saturday from 6 a.m. to midnight for the Bloor West Village BIA Festival.

During the Festival of India on Saturday, Asquith Avenue between Yonge Street and Park Road will be closed =from 5 to 11 a.m.

From Sunday to Monday, the Honda Indy Festival will have the westbound curb and middle lanes of Lakeshore Boulevard West between Strachan Avenue and Ontario Drive closed from midnight Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday.