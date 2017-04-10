Here's what's open and closed over the Easter weekend

The Easter long weekend is around the corner — here's what's open and closed over the next few days.

Transit and road closures

Transit services will be available throughout the weekend, but there are some changes on Good Friday.

The TTC will be on its holiday service schedule on Friday, which means routes will operate on their Sunday schedules starting around 6 a.m.

GO Transit will also be on a Sunday schedule this Friday.

On Friday, a portion of College Street and Dundas Street West will be closed between Bathurst Street and Ossington Avenue for the St Francis of Assisi Church's annual Good Friday Procession.

The roads will be closed from 2:30 to 6 p.m for the parade. Streetcars will also be diverted. See here for more details.

The annual St. Francis of Assisi Good Friday procession takes place in Little Italy. (Bruce Reeve/CBC)

Wine, beer and food

If you're stocking up on food and drink, plan ahead.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed on Friday and Easter Sunday.

On Monday, some LCBO stores will be open and/or have reduced hours.

The Beer Store will observe Friday closing hours on Thursday.

Many grocery stores will likely be closed on Good Friday. You might want to call ahead to restaurants and stores before heading out.

LCBO stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. (Maggie Macintosh/CBC)

Libraries and services

Toronto Public Library branches are closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday. The library is open for regular hours on Saturday.

branches are closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday. The library is open for regular hours on Saturday. City of Toronto offices are closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

are closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Service Ontario offices will be closed on Good Friday.

offices will be closed on Good Friday. There will be no Canada Post collection or delivery on Friday or Monday.

collection or delivery on Friday or Monday. See here for changes to the City of Toronto's front-end collection and drop-off.

Family attractions

There's lots to do in the city this Easter weekend. The ROM, Ontario Science Centre, Toronto Zoo, Ripley's Aquarium and CN Tower are open all weekend. The Art Gallery of Ontario is also open all weekend, including on Monday. Please see individual websites for opening times.

There's also an "Easter Eggstravaganza" at the Centreville Amusement Park; an Easter parade and egg hunt in the Beach; an Eggpalooza Easter Festival in Richmond Hill; and special programming at the Toronto Zoo, among other events this weekend.

The Royal Ontario Museum will open all Easter weekend. (Photo: Brian Boyle/Courtesy of ROM)

Shopping malls

Several shopping malls are closed on Friday and Sunday, including:

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Bayview Village Shops

Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

The Shops at Don Mills

Scarborough Town Centre

Fairview Mall

Square One Shopping Centre

Vaughan Mills.

Yorkview Village is closed on Good Friday.

Promenade and Upper Canada Mall are open on Good Friday, but closed Easter Sunday.

The Eaton Centre will be open on Friday (1 to 7 p.m.) and Sunday (12 to 5 p.m.).

Pacific Mall and Toronto Premium Outlets are also open over the Easter weekend.

See individual mall websites for opening hours.