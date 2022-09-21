Mississauga nightclub HER halts operations, citing new limits on hours after string of shootings

A Mississauga nightclub that has been the scene of a series of shootings and more than two dozen police calls says it's temporarily closing due to new conditions that limit its hours of operation.

The HER adult entertainment club says it was given the conditions last Friday — one of which allows it to open only from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

"With over 50 employees, in addition to the substantial overhead to operate a large venue in a professional and secure manner, this limitation leads the business into a guaranteed financial loss," reads a statement from HER management.

"Therefore, we must pause all operations as we appeal to this particular condition."

The club also says it's offered to pay Peel police officers to be a visible presence in parking lots in the plaza where the venue is located and says it's been denied twice.

"We will continue to attempt to reach out to enforcement and city officials, in hopes of finding solutions to the ongoing and increasing acts of violence in the city."

CBC Toronto has reached out to the City of Mississauga and Peel Regional Police for comment on club management's claims.

The statement comes near the end of the club's temporary business licence suspension. City officials revoked its licence on Sept. 9, with Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie saying the city is doing "what is within our power and jurisdiction to address the ongoing safety concerns."

Peel Regional Police previously said they have responded to more than two dozen calls at HER since January 2021, including for five shootings. The most recent happened on Sept. 4, and left a man in his 20s with serious injuries.

Police had stepped up patrols around the nightclub. In August, they went so far as to issue a public safety alert, warning potential patrons of the "heightened risks" of going to HER.