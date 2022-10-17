Toronto man, 29, arrested in connection to shooting at Mississauga nightclub HER

A Toronto man has been arrested in relation to a June shooting at a Mississauga nightclub that has been associated with a series of shootings throughout the past year.

Peel police say in a news release that they were called to the club near Eglinton Avenue and Creditview Road on June 5 at about 3 a.m., for reports of a shooting that followed a "dispute" between multiple people. Police say no one involved was hurt.

Police say with the help of Peterborough police, a 29-year-old man from Toronto was arrested Sunday. A warrant was previously issued for the suspect's arrest, police say.

The man has been charged with five offences, including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and the discharge of a firearm in a reckless manner.

Police say he was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

The arrest comes almost a month after the nightclub announced it would temporarily close down due to new conditions by the City of Mississauga on its business licence that restricted its hours of operation. Before that, the city suspended its business licence for a two-week period, citing ongoing safety concerns.

The club has condemned the acts of violence in a September news release and said it updated security procedures, increased staff and added more cameras on site.

At the time it said "zero firearms or any threatening incidents" had happened inside the venue, with the shootings taking place in the plaza its situated in.

Peel Regional Police have said they responded to more than two dozen calls at HER since January 2021, including for five shootings. The most recent happened on Sept. 4, and left a man in his 20s with serious injuries.

In August, police issued a public safety alert, warning potential patrons of the "heightened risks" of going to the establishment.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 905-453-2121, extension 1233, or anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online.