Mississauga nightclub HER, scene of spate of shootings, forced to close for 2 weeks by city

A Mississauga nightclub that has been the scene of a rash of shootings has had its business license temporarily suspended, city officials said Friday.

HER, an adult entertainment club on Eglinton Avenue East near Dixie Road, will have to cease operations for two weeks, according to Mike Foley, director of enforcement at the city.

Peel Regional Police said earlier this week that they have responded to more than two dozen calls at HER since January 2021, including for five shootings. The most recent happened last Sunday and left a man in his 20s with serious injuries.

Police had stepped up patrols around the nightclub in response to the violence. In August, they went so far as to issue a public safety alert, warning potential patrons of the "heightened risks" of going to the establishment.

In a statement, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie suggested the myriad incidents are linked to gang conflicts.

"As a city, we are doing what is within our power and jurisdiction to address the ongoing safety concerns and help keep our residents safe," Crombie said.

"Gun and gang violence has no place in our city and threatens the lives of not only those involved but the safety of innocent bystanders who may find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time."