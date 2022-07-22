Durham police brace for some 1,000 Hells Angels in Whitby for club's motorcycle run
Gathering comes just a day after a bikers descended on Toronto to remember longtime member
As many as 1,000 Hells Angels members are expected to gather in Whitby, Ont., this weekend for the club's national motorcycle run.
Durham Regional Police say a stretch of Highway 12/Baldwin Street north of Coloumbus Road West will be closed starting 4 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday as a result.
The stretch will be closed except to local traffic, they say. Detour signs will be posted.
The gathering comes just one day after a large procession of Hells Angels members arrived in Toronto's east end to a significant police presence on Thursday but ultimately dispersed without incident after a few hours.
The procession started in Newmarket around 11 a.m. and ultimately landed in Toronto for a ride held in honour of longtime Hells Angels member Donny Peterson, who died at 74 of natural causes.
Toronto police say no arrests were made related to the event.
Durham Regional Police say anyone wishing to report issues from this weekend's event can do so using their tip line: 905-579-1520 ext. 4299.
With files from The Canadian Press