Hells Angels shooting death charge upgraded to 1st-degree murder

One of the men suspected in the shooting death of a member of the Hells Angels has had the charge he faced in the case upgraded to first-degree murder.

Peel Regional Police originally charged the 24-year-old Montreal man with accessory after the fact days after Michael

Daebaitua-Schulde was gunned down in the parking lot of a gym in Mississauga, Ont.

On Monday, police announced that charge was being upgraded to one count of first-degree murder.

Three other men have also been arrested in the case and all face the same charge.

Police have said Deabaitua-Schulde was a member of the Niagara chapter of the Hells Angels.

They have previously said the attack was targeted, but did not speculate on the motive behind it.



