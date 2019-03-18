Skip to Main Content
Hells Angels shooting death charge upgraded to 1st-degree murder
One of the men suspected in the shooting death of a member of the Hells Angels has had the charge he faced in the case upgraded to first-degree murder.

Michael Deabaitua-Schulde, 32, was gunned down in the parking lot of a gym in March

The Canadian Press ·
Michael Deabaitua-Schulde, 32, was shot in March in the parking lot of HUF Boxing Gym, near the intersection of Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road, in Mississauga. He died later in hospital. (GoFundMe)

Peel Regional Police originally charged the 24-year-old Montreal man with accessory after the fact days after Michael
Daebaitua-Schulde was gunned down in the parking lot of a gym in Mississauga, Ont.

On Monday, police announced that charge was being upgraded to one count of first-degree murder.

Three other men have also been arrested in the case and all face the same charge.

Police have said Deabaitua-Schulde was a member of the Niagara chapter of the Hells Angels.

They have previously said the attack was targeted, but did not speculate on the motive behind it.
   
 

