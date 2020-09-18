Helicopter video shows lengthy car chase, attempted carjacking in Vaughan

A 20-year-old man from Brampton is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a lengthy chase that was caught on video from a helicopter, Peel police say.

The incident, which spanned Vaughan and Peel Regions, started shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.

York Regional Police say they responded to a report of a stolen 2019 Mercedes AMG C43 that had been taken from the driveway of a residence near Rutherford Road and Simmons Avenue in Vaughan.

A York Regional Police helicopter was first on scene, and located the vehicle on Rutherford Road.

This guy's driving after stealing the car may have earned him three or four stars <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GTAV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GTAV</a>, but in the real world his lawlessness sent an innocent driver to hospital and landed him in court facing six serious criminal charges. More info here --> <a href="https://t.co/Vh3cB7FTBt">https://t.co/Vh3cB7FTBt</a> <a href="https://t.co/LKOXlaWKzC">pic.twitter.com/LKOXlaWKzC</a> —@YRP

Investigators say a patrol car attempted to stop the vehicle but was unsuccessful.

The vehicle could be seen driving at high speed through red lights and stop signs, as well as driving over curbs and sidewalks before eventually colliding with another car in the intersection of Bovaird Drive West and Great Lakes Drive in Brampton.

The man then got out of the stolen vehicle and ran off. He attempted to carjack numerous vehicles, police say, but was unsuccessful. The man was later arrested inside of a nearby pharmacy a short time later.

The driver of the other vehicle in the collision was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say the man is now facing a host of charges, including robbery, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.