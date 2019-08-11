3 injured in helicopter crash in provincial park near Gravenhurst, Ont.

Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed in a provincial park southeast of Gravenhurst, Ont. on Saturday.

The helicopter crashed in a remote, wooded area in Queen Elizabeth II Wildlands Provincial Park in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Capt. Trevor Reid, public affairs officer for 8 Wing CFB Trenton.

"It was an austere area," Reid said on Sunday.

According to the OPP, the crash site was near the rural community of Coopers Falls, about 160 kilometres north of Toronto.

OPP were called shortly before 6 p.m. about the crash.

Police said one person suffered serious injuries, while two people suffered minor injuries in the crash. The ages and sexes of the crash victims were not released.

Crews from the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre Trenton, which is based at 8 Wing CFB Trenton, airlifted one injured person to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto. Crews used a CH-146 Griffon Helicopter from 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron.

"Certainly we are glad that we were able to be of assistance to those of the injured," Reid said.