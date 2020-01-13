Toronto police set up command post amid search for missing woman Heeral Patel

Toronto police are appealing for help in finding a 28-year-old woman missing since Saturday.

Heeral Patel was last seen at about 11 p.m. that night near Islington and Steeles avenues. She was wearing a black jacket and grey pants and she was carrying a black and white backpack.

Police are setting up a command post in the area of Finch and Steeles avenues on Monday morning. They say they are concerned for Patel's safety.

She is described as five-feet, two-inches tall and about 110 pounds with a thin build and long black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.