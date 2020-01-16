Body found in Brampton is missing Toronto woman Heeral Patel, police say

A body found in Brampton on Monday evening is that of a 28-year-old Toronto woman who was reported missing last weekend, police say.

Heeral Patel was last seen at about 11 p.m. Saturday near Islington and Steeles avenues.

Toronto police had set up a command post to help co-ordinate the search for Patel.

On Monday evening, a body was found in a wooded area in Brampton near Nexus Avenue and Fogal Road.

This morning, police confirmed the body was Patel's.

Patel's ex-husband, 36-year-old man from Toronto, is wanted by police in connection with the case.

Investigators are urging him to contact a lawyer and turn himself in.