Here's what to expect as heavy winds lash Toronto this weekend

Gusty winds, cold temperatures and cloudy condition are all in store for the GTA this weekend. Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Toronto and heavy flurries are possible on Sunday.

High winds will start affecting the GTA Sunday morning and will gradually increase, climbing to 70 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h at times.

"If you have gusts up to 90 kilometres or more than that we usually see impact in the way of damage to houses, like shingles for example being removed," Peter Kimbell, warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment Canada, told CBC Toronto.

"There certainly is potential for impacts to high vehicles [like] trucks, especially if they are not heavily loaded. If they are going perpendicular to the wind, they risk being knocked over. Even small cars will feel the buffeting from the wind, that's for sure."

What to expect on Sunday

7 a.m. — Winds will be out of the east and a high of 3 C is expected.

10 a.m. — Winds will be out the southwest at about 15 knots. The temperature will rise to 5 C.

12 p.m. — Winds out of the southwest will increase to about 50 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h. The temperature will climb to 6 C.

2 p.m. — Winds will continue out of the southwest at 60 km/h, gusting to 100 km/h. A high of 5 C. is expected.

5 p.m. — Winds will increase to 50 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h. A high of 2 C is expected.

7 p.m. — Winds of 40 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h. A high of 0 C is expected.

9 p.m. — There will be some light snow and the temperature will fall to -2 C.

Winds will persist all night Sunday, continuing Monday and will begin to diminish Monday evening, Kimbell said, adding that they will eventually die down overnight on Monday.

What to expect on Monday

7 a.m. — Expect winds of 40 km/h gusting to 70 km/h. Flurries are in the forecast and the temperature will be -8 C but will feel like -18 with the wind chill.