Snowfall of up to 15 cm expected to bring a stormy start to the week
10 to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall on Monday into Tuesday morning
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto on Sunday, warning of a significant snowfall set to hit the city for the start of the work week.
The system is expected to develop over the city during the late morning on Monday, dumping between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow by the evening and into Tuesday.
"Travel may become hazardous due to the reduced visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow," the statement read, adding that afternoon and morning commutes could be disrupted by the weather.
On top of the snowfall, the city is also under an extreme cold weather alert, with the low expected to fall to –17 C on Sunday night with a windchill of –24.
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Extreme?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Extreme</a> Cold Weather Alert continues for Toronto today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StayWarm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StayWarm</a>: Dress in layers, cover exposed skin & choose wool or synthetic fabrics instead of cotton. More tips: <a href="https://t.co/7yxGMapQpp">https://t.co/7yxGMapQpp</a>—@TOPublicHealth
