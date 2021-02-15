Snowfall warning issued for Toronto, with between 15-25 cm expected to fall Monday, Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Toronto, saying between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is forecast to fall in two rounds on Monday and Tuesday.

The federal weather agency expects around 15 centimetres of snow, but said it could possibly reach between 20 and 25 centimetres.

Environment Canada is urging caution as the snowfall warning comes with expected winds of up to 50 km/h, which could mean blowing snow and poor travel conditions.

The warning applies to parts of Southern Ontario.

In northwestern Ontario, the agency warns wind chill values could make temperatures feel as cold as -45 C on Monday, but conditions are expected to ease slightly by Tuesday.