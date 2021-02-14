Toronto under snowfall warning, between 15 and 25 cm expected on Monday, Tuesday

If you're planning on spending time outside in the next two days, lace up your boots because a big snowfall is headed for Toronto.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the city, saying between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is forecast to fall in two rounds on Monday and Tuesday.

The warning applies to parts of Southern Ontario.

Snow is expected to begin overnight on Sunday or early Monday, with 5 centimetres of snow expected by the afternoon. Potentially higher amounts of up to 10 centimetres may occur near Lake Erie.

Environment Canada said heavier snow is expected to fall on Monday evening and persist into Tuesday morning, likely dropping another 10 to 20 centimetres.

The weather warning said people should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."