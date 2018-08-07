Skip to Main Content
Heavy showers batter parts of Toronto causing flooding, power outages

Heavy rain battered Toronto washing out roadways, causing heavy flooding in the downtown core and left thousands without power Tuesday evening.

Multiple vehicles needed to be rescued by Toronto police marine unit after being submerged

Multiple vehicles in areas of high water needed to be rescued by Toronto police marine unit after being submerged. (Mr. Dawson/Twitter)

Weather-related calls also flooded emergency lines with police asking that callers use 911 only for emergencies.

Multiple vehicles in areas of high water needed to be rescued by Toronto police marine unit after being submerged.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto Tuesday evening saying that the heaviest showers in the region were in Toronto's west end and near Pearson International Airport. That statement has since ended, heavy rainfall remains. 

Thousands without power

Meanwhile, a power supply issue from Hydro One caused customers in the area of Steeles Avenue to the south, to Sheppard Avenue and Islington Avenue to Dufferin Street to lose power. 

Hydro One confirmed there was an outage at their Finch Transmission Station and that crews were investigating the cause.

Toronto Hydro said that 16,000 customers in North York were without power at the height of the storm but have since had their service restored. 

The utility company also said it dispatched crews to other areas of the city to investigate of other weather-related outages.

Metrolinx said that the rain caused UP Express service to shutdown because of flooding near Weston station. Flooding near Downsview also held up Barrie GO Transit service. The city also closed the Bay West Teamway at Union Station because of flooding.

