Heavy showers batter parts of Toronto causing flooding, power outages

Heavy rain battered Toronto washing out roadways, causing heavy flooding in the downtown core and left thousands without power Tuesday evening.

Weather-related calls also flooded emergency lines with police asking that callers use 911 only for emergencies.

Flooding rescue: Lower Simcoe St / Bremner Blvd<br>-4 vehs with occupants inside stuck in the water<br>-Marine unit responding<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1452798?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1452798</a><br>^ka —@TPSOperations Heavy rain in Toronto tonight.....Epic Lounge at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoyalYork?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoyalYork</a> Hotel in Toronto. Epic leak I would say. <a href="https://twitter.com/CP24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CP24</a> <a href="https://t.co/f2QASjcOmx">pic.twitter.com/f2QASjcOmx</a> —@cmcsweeney66 Multiple vehicles in areas of high water needed to be rescued by Toronto police marine unit after being submerged.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto Tuesday evening saying that the heaviest showers in the region were in Toronto's west end and near Pearson International Airport. That statement has since ended, heavy rainfall remains.

Thousands without power

Meanwhile, a power supply issue from Hydro One caused customers in the area of Steeles Avenue to the south, to Sheppard Avenue and Islington Avenue to Dufferin Street to lose power.

Fire hydrant ruptured in the storm tonight and I basically had to swim home at King/Atlantic. Streetcar is stuck in over a foot of water! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#toronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CityNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityNews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CP24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CP24</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/blogTO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@blogto</a> <a href="https://t.co/qLluipWDA6">pic.twitter.com/qLluipWDA6</a> —@victoria_pike Hydro One confirmed there was an outage at their Finch Transmission Station and that crews were investigating the cause.

Toronto Hydro said that 16,000 customers in North York were without power at the height of the storm but have since had their service restored.

The utility company also said it dispatched crews to other areas of the city to investigate of other weather-related outages.

Tonight’s storm and heavy rains are driving high call volumes for <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> crews tonight. At present, our crews are managing 50 concurrent incidents. Please be safe and alert as you move around the city - lots of standing water on the roads. Current CAD view screenshot. <a href="https://t.co/aWGXROB5j1">pic.twitter.com/aWGXROB5j1</a> —@ChiefPeggTFS

Metrolinx said that the rain caused UP Express service to shutdown because of flooding near Weston station. Flooding near Downsview also held up Barrie GO Transit service. The city also closed the Bay West Teamway at Union Station because of flooding.