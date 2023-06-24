Weather, conservation agencies warn heavy rainfall can bring flash floods throughout GTA

Heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are expected to hit pockets throughout the GTA Saturday, which can bring about flash floods, water pools on roads and localized flooding in low-lying areas, Environment Canada warns.

The federal weather agency says 50 to 75 millimetres of rain is possible in areas as far west as Guelph to east beyond Kingston. Heavy showers have already begun and are expected to continue on and off throughout the day, with a forecasted end this evening.

"These showers are very slow moving and some areas may receive significant rainfall amounts," Environment Canada's rainfall warning reads.

"Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

In the GTA, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority put the area under a water safety statement due to the risk of increased water levels and faster flows within local rivers.

The agency says while widespread flooding isn't anticipated at this time, the combination of slippery and unstable banks and changing water levels could create "hazardous conditions" near rivers or other water bodies

"All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered dangerous as the expected precipitation will result in higher water levels and faster flows," the agency said.

It warns residents to exercise caution around any bodies of water, to keep children and pets away from banks, to stay away some watercourses and to avoid areas already experiencing erosion and flooding.

The conservation authority's water safety statement will be in effect until the end of Sunday.