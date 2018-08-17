Heavy downpours and thunderstorms hit the GTA causing flooding in some areas after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Friday afternoon.

GO Transit is asking commuters heading to Union Station to give themselves extra time as a result of flooding in the area.

The TTC says there is no service on Line 3 (Scarborough RT) due to flooding. Shuttle buses will be available for commuters.

So this is the Bay st entrance to ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/unionstationTO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@unionstationTO</a>⁩ right now... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CommuterLife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CommuterLife</a> <a href="https://t.co/YJNnIgkKkd">pic.twitter.com/YJNnIgkKkd</a> —@airving10

Some users on Twitter have reported that some roads in the city have also started to flood after the rainstorm began this afternoon.

The city says that parts of the Don Valley Parkway are blocked due to rising water levels.

Traffic is also moving slowly on Lake Shore Boulevard due to flooding around the Exhibition grounds. Water is reportedly half way up car wheels.

The westbound Lake Shore ramp to the westbound Gardiner Expressway by the Humber River is also affected by flooding.

Much of GTA affected

Environment Canada's statement covers several parts of southern Ontario, including Toronto, Hamilton, and the Halton-Peel and York-Durham regions.

Thunderstorms with torrential downpours are expected to affect some areas Friday afternoon and evening, it says.

At Bathurst & College hiding from the rain. Sewer is getting full. 😨 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/oFAuVa6SlQ">pic.twitter.com/oFAuVa6SlQ</a> —@seishina Do bobcats float? The water level is really climbing! 😥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TOstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TOstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoFlood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoFlood</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/x4rp0rEmzV">pic.twitter.com/x4rp0rEmzV</a> —@KevinVuongTO

Some storms will be "very slow moving," and certain areas could get more than 50 mm of rain.

The statement runs in conjunction with a rainfall warning issued for Toronto.

Toronto's Pearson International Airport has asked travellers this evening to check their flight status due to thunderstorms in the forecast.

The storm comes just days after Toronto was overwhelmed by a sudden rainstorm.

An <a href="https://twitter.com/AirCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AirCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Airbus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Airbus</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/a320?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#a320</a> arriving <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPearson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPearson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyz?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyz</a> during <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> low ceiling <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/avgeek?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#avgeek</a> <a href="https://t.co/NaEh8zSSIj">pic.twitter.com/NaEh8zSSIj</a> —@Skeeter00007

The city has warned on Twitter that a flash flood can happen without warning and is asking people to keep away from low-lying areas as well as large bodies of water.

It is also asking motorists to avoid flooded roads, use extra caution and allow themselves extra time when commuting.

The city also says that its storm readiness plan is in place and that city crews will be responding to 311 flooding calls.