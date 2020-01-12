Townhouses evacuated in Richmond Hill as heavy rain leads to flooding

Some townhouses have been evacuated in Richmond Hill due to flooded basements after heavy rain drenched the Greater Toronto Area overnight.

The rain, which fell on the GTA on Saturday into Sunday, has turned to snow.

Environment Canada has ended its freezing rain warning and rainfall warning for Toronto. The federal weather agency says a freezing rain warning remains in effect for Pickering, Oshawa and southern Durham region.

Toronto police have reopened a southbound stretch of the Don Valley Parkway that was closed on Saturday night due to flooding.

James McGee, platoon chief for Richmond Hill Fire and Emergency Services, says a number of residents on Weldrick Drive East, near Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie Drive East, were told to leave their townhouses due to health and safety concerns from flooding.

"Basements were flooded," McGee told CBC Toronto early Sunday.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, meanwhile, says the GTA remains under a flood warning, with flooding occurring in the Winston Churchill and Mayfield area of Brampton and on roads in the neighbourhood of Woodbridge in Vaughan.