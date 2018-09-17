GO train cleared of passengers at Union Station as police search for injured suspect

A GO Train has been cleared of passengers at a Union Station platform as police search for an unarmed, injured suspect believed to have boarded a GO Train destined for Toronto.

Toronto police are helping Barrie police in the investigation, according to the Toronto police. Toronto police's tactical unit was called to the station at 8:43 a.m.

There are no public safety concerns, but the investigation is considered "active," Katrina Arrogante, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said Monday.

Numerous police units are on the scene and Toronto paramedics are on standby, she added.

Police are looking for a suspect they believe boarded a Barrie to Union Station GO train.

The train was stopped and cleared, she said, but police believe it's possible that he boarded a GO bus.

Anne Marie Aikins , spokesperson for Metrolinx, the provincial regional transit agency, said Union Station remains open as police investigate.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 20s, wearing a white shirt, beige pants and a beige jacket.