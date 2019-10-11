1 motorcyclist dead, delays on QEW westbound after 3-vehicle crash

A male motorcyclist is dead after a collision involving thee vehicles on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington, the OPP say.

Heavy traffic delays are expected along the westbound QEW for the next few hours, police say.

OPP say the collision, which happened just after 6 p.m. near Appleby Road, involved a motorcycle, a transport truck and a passenger vehicle.

The motorcyclist was found without vital signs at the scene and was transported to hospital but later died.

There were no other injuries reported.

The QEW westbound is closed at Appleby line for the investigation. Eastbound lanes heading towards Toronto remain open.