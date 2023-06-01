Toronto is under a heat warning for the next 2 days. Here's what you should know

An unrelenting heat wave will be baking Toronto over the next two days, Environment Canada says.

The agency has issued a heat warning for the Toronto area that is expected to last until Friday and is warning it could lead to deteriorating air quality.

Temperatures are expected to reach 31 C on both Thursday and Friday, feeling more like 34 C with humidity. The overnight lows are anticipated to offer little relief, with temperatures forecast to remain in the high teens.

Cooler temperatures will return Saturday, with an expected high of 22 C, it said.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," Environment Canada said in an alert Thursday.

The agency says risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and those working or exercising outdoors.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperatures or humidity levels are expected to pose a risk of illness, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

It recommends people stay in a cool place and drink lots of water before they feel thirsty.

Environment Canada is also reminding drivers to never leave people or pets inside of a parked vehicle.

Skies will be clear Thursday, while Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

